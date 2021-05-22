Vietnam's total Covid-19 cases cross 5,000 as it faces fourth wave of pandemic

HANOI (VIET NAM NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Vietnam on Saturday afternoon (May 22) reported 52 new cases of Covid-19, including two five-year-old Indian children who were quarantined immediately upon their arrival in Hanoi.

The rest of the cases - 50 of them - are confirmed in Bac Giang (34), Hanoi (10), Hung Yen (four), and Hai Duong (two). Total infections have reached 5,013 since the first outbreak in the country early last year.

Vietnam has been hit by its fourth wave of Covid-19 infections since April 27, which is considered its most severe since the pandemic began.

Unlike the previous waves, most of the first cases of the fourth wave have originated from isolation areas or those who completed a 14-day quarantine period.

Worryingly, the sources of infections in many hot spots of Covid-19 have not yet been clearly identified.

In addition, new variants are spreading more quickly in cities and provinces, especially in industrial parks.

This is also the first time in 1½ years fighting the pandemic that 10 national key medical facilities have been locked down in less than 10 days due to new cases.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has urged the entire political system and people to take a more swift and drastic approach to drive back Covid-19.

He also asked agencies and sectors to adapt to the new situation in the spirit of "fighting the pandemic is like fighting the enemy", learn from experience from the previous three outbreaks, and continue following the directions of the Ministry of Health.

Ministries, agencies and localities have been told to pool resources to step up Covid-19 testing, use modern technology as instructed by the Ministry of Information and Communications to fight the pandemic, and prepare medical supplies and financial resources for the effort.

Since the outbreak of the fourth wave, border guard forces and medical workers nationwide have worked day and night on the front lines to trace infections and treat patients.

"The medical teams and border guards have to work in such difficult and dangerous conditions in the fight against the pandemic. I hope that the pandemic will be over soon so that they and other people could resume their normal life instead of constantly suffering from constant stress like these days," said Hanoi resident Tran Huyen Anh.

"Those who deliberately disregard the national regulations on pandemic prevention and therefore spread the virus to the communities, against the joint efforts of the whole nation and people, should be strictly punished."