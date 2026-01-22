Vietnam’s To Lam edges closer to new leadership term after decisive congress cut short

Vietnam’s top leader To Lam addressing delegates at the Communist Party congress in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Jan 20.

HANOI – Vietnam Communist Party delegates begin voting on Jan 22 in a process that will end with the selection of its general secretary, officials and state media said, as the party shortened its congress in a sign of broad consensus for the reappointment of current leader To Lam.

The congress of the ruling Communist Party, held once every five years to select leaders and set political and economic priorities, was initially planned to last until Jan 25 . Delegates voted on Jan 21 , however, to wrap up the meeting as early as Jan 23 , the government said on its news portal.

No official explanation was provided, but the shortened schedule likely indicates no divisions have emerged within the party about leadership positions and a smooth reappointment of Mr Lam, who is seeking to extend his tenure as general secretary, Vietnam’s most powerful post.

Some congresses in the past required longer debates to decide leadership positions, warranting the initial week-long schedule for 2026’s congress.

The 1,600 delegates who began meeting on Jan 19 are expected to elect 200 members of the party’s central committee on Jan 22 , multiple officials said. The committee will then elect the party chief and up to 17 to 19 members of the Politburo from a pre-arranged shortlist.

No schedule has been given for the final voting session. Officials said it could happen as early as Jan 22 or on Jan 23 . REUTERS