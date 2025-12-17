Vietnam’s durian export revenue grows to new highs

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

HANOI – Durian has set a new record, raking in over US$3.33 billion (S$4.3 billion) in export value for Vietnam during the first 10 months of 2025 , a 10.4 per cent jump compared with the same period in 2024 , according to Customs data

This marks the fruit as the largest contributor to Vietnam’s total agricultural export value.

The surge came from the Chinese market, which accounts for 94.35 per cent of the total export value in the period, equivalent to more than US$3.14 billion.

Although exports in October dropped by more than 41 per cent compared with September because of the end of the season and adjustments in import control, the accumulated value to this market still increased by nearly 14 per cent year-on-year.

Specifically, durian exports in October reached more than US$572 million, 2.7 times higher than the same month in 2024 .

According to Mr Dang Phuc Nguyen, general-secretary of the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association, Vietnamese durian is still experiencing strong growth – despite facing technical barriers from China – because of improved quality and competitive pricing.

On average, each tonne of Vietnamese durian exports reaches US$3,696, 15 per cent lower than Thai durian. Thanks to its price advantage and shorter shipping times, Vietnam is now the second-largest durian exporter to China, just behind Thailand.

Since the beginning of 2025 , in response to China’s stricter technical requirements, many Vietnamese enterprises have upgraded their growing areas, invested in cold storage and packaging lines and developed their own brands.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has also established a separate control process for durian, which is considered a key precedent for expanding the export of other agricultural products to this market.

In addition to the Chinese market, several other destinations have also seen strong growth.

Hong Kong saw an increase of nearly 89 per cent, reaching over US$45 million, playing an important role as a major transit hub.

Papua New Guinea and Malaysia also experienced a significant surge, although their scale remains modest.

Japan and Canada maintained double-digit growth, indicating the potential for expanding into higher-standard markets.

Mr Nguyen forecast that durian export value could reach US$4 billion in 2025.

Currently, the association’s preliminary estimates showed that durian export value reached around US$3.7 billion in the first 11 months of 2025 . VIETNAM NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK