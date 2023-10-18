Vietnam's dengue fever cases nearly top 100,000

Since early 2023, Hanoi has reported 20,548 cases of dengue fever, three times higher than the same period in 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
HANOI – Vietnam has reported 99,639 dengue fever cases with 27 deaths since the beginning of 2023, said the country’s health ministry on Tuesday.

The number of new dengue cases over the past week has decreased compared to the previous week.

However, the infection number in the capital city Hanoi has shown no sign of declining.

Since the end of Sept 2023, the infection rate in Hanoi has increased sharply, standing around 2,500 to 2,600 cases per week, an increase of 1.5 times compared to the first week of September.

The capital city has reported 20,548 cases of dengue fever since early 2023, which is three times higher than the same period in 2022.

The number of dengue fever cases has decreased nationwide. However, Hanoi has seen an upward trend due to complicated weather in the north with rain followed by prolonged heat. This has accelerated the development of the mosquito cycle, Vietnam News Agency cited medical experts. XINHUA

