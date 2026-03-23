Vietnam’s Communist Party meets, with new state leaders set to be nominated

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General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam is widely expected to be nominated as state president.

– Vietnam’s ruling Communist Party started a week-long meeting on March 23 that is set to make key state and government personnel decisions, the government said.

The plenum is widely expected to nominate the country’s top leadership posts for the next five years, including prime minister, state president and National Assembly chair. Party chief To Lam is widely expected to be nominated as state president.

“The plenum will review personnel matters for leadership positions in state agencies for the 2026 to 2031 term,” Mr Lam said in his opening speech, according to a government statement.

It is not clear if the party will announce the nominees by the end of the meeting, which is scheduled to last until March 27 . The Parliament will need to confirm the nominees at a plenary session that starts on April 6.

The Party’s anti-corruption drive and Vietnam’s socio-economic development plans for the 2026 to 2031 period will also be discussed at the meeting, the statement said.

“These issues are particularly important and of fundamental significance... as they directly relate to the quality of leadership and governance, as well as the country’s fast and sustainable development,” Mr Lam said. REUTERS