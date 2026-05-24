Vietnamese police bust laughing gas trafficking ring with $1 million in turnover

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Medical experts warn that frequent or uncontrolled use of N2O can cause serious harm, including nerve damage.

HO CHI MINH – Vietnamese police have initiated criminal proceedings against five suspects linked to a large-scale illegal nitrous oxide (N2O) laughing gas trafficking network operating in Ho Chi Minh City, the Economic Crime Police Division announced on May 23.

The suspects – Doan Phan Thanh Huy, Doan Phan Thanh Duy, Luu Van Hạnh, Huynh Anh Thu and Huynh Duc Huy – have been charged and placed in provisional detention. All five face investigation for “trading in prohibited goods”.

Investigators found that the network operated through sophisticated and organised methods. Members were assigned specific roles, used multiple communication accounts and carried out covert handovers to avoid detection.

From early 2025 until the time of discovery, the group had organised the large-scale illegal trade of N2O laughing gas with total transactions exceeding 20 billion Vietnamese dong (S$970,000) and illicit profits of nearly 2 billion dong.

The police said N2O poses significant risks to public health and gives rise to criminal activity and social vices, adding that dismantling the network would help maintain public order and curb the illegal sale and use of laughing gas in the city.

Medical experts warn that frequent or uncontrolled use of N2O can cause serious harm, including nerve damage, memory loss, psychiatric disorders, hallucinations, loss of behavioural control and respiratory failure, with a risk of death from overdose.

Young people are considered particularly vulnerable, as laughing gas is commonly used at bars, entertainment venues and social gatherings, raising the risk of further unlawful behaviour.

Police urged the public to comply with the law and to refrain from buying, selling, transporting, storing or illegally using N2O. Parents were also advised to monitor their children closely and watch for any signs of stimulant use to prevent harmful consequences. VIETNAM NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK