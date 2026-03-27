Vietnam waives green tax to cut petrol prices by a quarter

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Vietnam has temporarily waived an environmental tax on fuel to cut soaring petrol prices from March 27 to April 15.

HANOI – Vietnam temporarily waived an environmental tax on fuel to cut soaring petrol prices by more than a quarter on March 27 , the trade ministry said, as the Middle East war disrupts global energy supplies.

The environmental protection tax rate on gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel would be slashed to zero from March 27 to April 15, according to a trade ministry statement.

“This is considered an urgent and effective solution to stabilise the petroleum market and ensure national energy security amidst the escalating conflict in the Strait of Hormuz, which is creating the ‘biggest energy bottleneck ever’,” the trade ministry said in the statement.

Figures posted by the ministry showed the move would bring petrol prices down by around 26 per cent and reduce diesel prices by just over 15 per cent after the cost of fuel skyrocketed earlier this week.

The government also lowered the price of 95-octane petrol to 24,332 dong (S$1.19) per litre on March 27 , down from 32,957 dong, while diesel prices decreased to 35,440 dong per litre.

Vietnam had adjusted its fuel prices twice on March 25 , bringing down costs after the price of diesel more than doubled since the start of the Middle East war in late February .

A surge in oil prices since the start of the conflict has sent fuel costs spiralling and sparked fears of shortages around the world after Iran partially closed the crucial Strait of Hormuz energy trade route. AFP