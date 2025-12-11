Straitstimes.com header logo

Vietnam urges factories to cut output as Hanoi chokes on smog

HANOI – Industrial plants in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi have come under renewed pressure to scale back their operations as authorities respond to a week of heavy and hazardous smog in ‍the ​city.

Vietnam’s Ministry of Health earlier this week urged power, steel ‍and chemical plants to cut output when the air quality index exceeds 200. The index gauges the volumes ​of hazardous ​small particles known as PM2.5 that are in the air.

The AQI hit 243 midday on Dec 11, putting Hanoi fourth on the list of the world’s most-polluted cities, according to AirVisual, ‍which provides independent global air pollution information via a phone app.

The city

has topped the list ​on a number of occasions this ⁠week,

according to the app, a position it also held in January.

The South-east Asian country, a regional manufacturing hub which is urbanising rapidly, has been suffering from severe air pollution for years, especially in Hanoi.

“My eyes are itchy, ​and there’s always a blanket of smog that blocks my vision,” said Hanoi resident Pham Thu Giang, 30. “I have ‌to wear a mask all the ​time.”

The authorities have identified transportation, industrial production, construction activities and the burning of garbage and agricultural residue as the main sources of air pollution in the city.

“Gasoline-powered motorbikes are used widely in Hanoi, making them a major source of air pollution,” the city’s department of agriculture and environment official Le Thanh Thuy told local media on Dec 11.

The city will impose partial bans on gasoline-powered ‍motorbikes in downtown areas from mid-2026 and will gradually expand the ban thereafter to fossil-fuel-powered ​cars.

“The current air conditions are very dangerous for the capital Hanoi,” said 75-year old resident Luong Van Toi. “I ​feel very tired.”

If Hanoi’s AQI is converted into actual PM2.5 concentrations, ‌the pollution this week could be as much as 50 times the 5-microgram/cu m level recommended by the World Health Organization. REUTERS

