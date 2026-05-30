Straitstimes.com header logo

Vietnam to release nearly 10,000 prisoners

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The detainees to be released in June include 63 foreigners, including 56 men and seven women of different nationalities, Vietnam's deputy minister of public security said.

The detainees to be released in June include 63 foreigners, including 56 men and seven women of different nationalities.

PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: UNSPLASH

Google Preferred Source badge

HANOI – Vietnam said on May 30 it will release almost 10,000 prisoners, including foreigners, to mark its recent parliamentary elections.

The communist nation often announces amnesties before special events or celebrations.

The country freed more than 22,000 prisoners in 2025 – a record number for a single year – as it feted the 50th anniversary of the fall of Saigon and 80 years since its declaration of independence.

At the start of June, 9,950 detainees will be released as part of 2026’s amnesty, according to a document signed by Vietnam’s Party General Secretary and President To Lam.

The amnesty will mark “the success of the (five-yearly) Communist Party Congress and the elections to the National Assembly”, Mr Le Van Tuyen, the deputy minister of public security, said at a news conference on May 30.

In March, the country held elections for the National Assembly, its top legislative body that serves mainly to ratify decisions by the ruling Communist Party.

The detainees to be released in June include 63 foreigners, including 56 men and seven women “of different nationalities”, Mr Tuyen said without providing further details.

Prisoners convicted for “attempting to overthrow” the government or “terrorism” are not eligible for release, according to Vietnamese law.

Vietnam has freed some 118,000 prisoners ahead of their expected release dates.

The public security ministry has said in past reports that more than 190,000 prisoners across Vietnam were serving jail terms. AFP

More on this topic
Vietnam police probe prominent journalist over ‘anti-state’ acts
Vietnam to release nearly 14,000 prisoners
See more on

Vietnam

Prisons

Politics and government

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.