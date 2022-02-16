Vietnam to lift curbs on tourists on March 15, report says

International tourists must meet all requirements prescribed by the Health Ministry on Covid-19 vaccinations. PHOTO: AFP
HANOI (BLOOMBERG) - Vietnam will lift most restrictions on international tourists arriving in the country beginning on March 15, Tuoi Tre newspaper reported on its website, citing an announcement from the government's office.

International tourists must meet all requirements prescribed by the Health Ministry on Covid-19 vaccinations, the newspaper reported, without giving details.

Travellers must test negative for the coronavirus before boarding planes, according to Tuoi Tre.

Air travellers with suspicious symptoms will be tested at airports in Vietnam, Tuoi Tre reported.

Other air travellers will be required to self-quarantine for 24 hours.

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has directed the Tourism Ministry to provide a more detailed plan.

