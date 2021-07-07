Vietnam to impose widespread curbs in Ho Chi Minh City to tackle Covid-19

A truck sprays disinfectant amid the Covid-19 outbreak in Ho Chi Minh city, on June 1, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
HANOI (REUTERS) - Vietnam will impose restrictions at its commercial hub Ho Chi Minh city for 15 days starting Friday (July 9) to tackle a coronavirus outbreak, state media reported on Wednesday.

The move will "ensure the safety for people's health and life", the Tuoi Tre newspaper cited the chairman of the city's People's Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong as saying.

The measures will instruct people to stay indoors unless necessary and bars gatherings of two people or more people.

Public transport services will be halted, according to the report.

