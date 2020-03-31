Vietnam to implement 15 days of social distancing in coronavirus battle

HANOI (REUTERS, XINHUA) - Vietnam will begin 15 days of social distancing from Wednesday (April 1) to curb community transmission of the coronavirus, the South-east Asian country's prime minister said on Tuesday.

"From midnight April 1, everybody is required to stay at home and can only go out to buy food or in emergency cases and must keep at least two metres from others," Prime Minster Nguyen Xuan Phuc said in a statement.

Vietnam’s Ministry of Health on Tuesday morning confirmed one more Covid-19 case, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 204. The new case is a 10-year-old Vietnamese boy who has recently returned from Czech Republic.

Vietnam has 3,215 suspected cases with over 75,000 being monitored and quarantined as of Tuesday morning, according to the health ministry.

A total of 55 patients have recovered with no deaths recorded in the country so far.

