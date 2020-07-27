Vietnam to evacuate 80,000 people from Danang after coronavirus outbreak

A health worker gets the temperature of residents in Danang city, Vietnam, on July 26, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
24 min ago

HANOI (REUTERS) - Vietnam is evacuating 80,000 people, mostly local tourists, from the central city of Danang after three residents tested positive for the coronavirus at the weekend, the government said on Monday (July 27).

The evacuation will take at least four days with domestic airlines operating approximately 100 flights daily from Danang to 11 Vietnamese cities, the government said in a statement.

The Southeast Asian country was back on high alert after the government on Saturday confirmed its first community infections since April, and another three cases on Sunday, all in the tourism hot spot of Danang.

 
 
 

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

