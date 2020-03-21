Vietnam to bar entry for foreigners, suspend all inbound international flights

HANOI (REUTERS) - Vietnam will bar entry for all foreigners from Sunday (March 22), except for special cases, as the South-east Asian country seeks to contain the spread of coronavirus, the government said.

Those entering the country on "diplomatic and special purposes" will be subject to quarantine and approval from the ministries of police, health and foreign affairs, the government said in a statement on Saturday.

Vietnam also said it would suspend all inbound international flights.

The country's coronavirus cases rose to 94 as of late Saturday, with no deaths, the Ministry of Health said.