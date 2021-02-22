Power Play

Vietnam, the rising - but reluctant - star

The country is an emerging middle power and has territorial disputes with China. But Washington may not find it easy to get Hanoi to deviate from its current path of avoiding entanglement in the Sino-US rivalry.

Indochina Bureau Chief
United States President Joe Biden says he wants to hold a summit that will bring together the world's democracies. Vietnam may not be invited despite its potential as an ally in Washington's strategic competition with China.

But not being on the guest list would hardly ruffle Vietnam's leaders. Communist-run Vietnam is an emerging middle power, albeit a reluctant one.

