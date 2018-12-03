Vietnam suspends foreign pilots of VietJet plane in troubled landing

HANOI - Two foreign pilots of the VietJet plane whose nose wheels flew off as it landed last week have been suspended, pending investigations.

The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) said on Sunday (Dec 2) that it has confiscated the pilot licences of a Filipino pilot and his Spanish co-pilot while investigating the incident, VN Express reported.

VietJet Air, for its part, said that it has suspended the two pilots, but did not reveal their names.

Starting on Monday, a CAAV investigation team and Airbus specialists will decode the black box of the Airbus A321 which budget carrier VietJet received from the France-based Airbus two weeks ago.

French investigation authorities will oversee the process, the report said.

Vietnam's Ministry of Transport has ordered CAAV to investigate the incident and check other planes to prevent similar issues.

The nose wheels of the domestic Flight VJ356 from Ho Chi Minh City to Buon Ma Thuot Airport in the Central Highlands flew off while landing last Thursday evening, injuring six passengers.

The 207 passengers on board had to leave all their baggage behind and escape the plane through emergency doors.

The authorities found one wheel in the airport last Friday and the second on Sunday morning, VN Express reported.