Vietnam struggles to break one of world's biggest coal addictions

HANOI - Despite Vietnam’s solar boom and ambitious climate targets, the fast-growing economy is struggling to quit dirty energy – leaving one of the world’s biggest coal power programmes largely intact.

During the COP26 climate summit in 2021, the government boldly promised to end the construction of new coal plants and phase out the dirtiest of those already running, even as energy demands soar in the manufacturing powerhouse.

“But this is not actually what Vietnam is doing at a national level,” Dr Nandini Das, an energy research and policy analyst at Climate Analytics, told AFP.

Vietnam pledged to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

But with coal and gas still a major part of its energy mix one year later, that commitment is on shaky ground, she said.

The country has also jailed four green activists in 2022, including anti-coal campaigner Nguy Thi Khanh.

It has alarmed environmentalists who argue it will be even harder for Vietnam to banish dirty energy without them.

“With the climate leaders in prison I think there’s grave doubt about the country’s ability to achieve its goals,” said Mr Michael Sutton, director of the Goldman Environmental Foundation.

He said “leaders like Mr Khanh are instrumental in building public support” for radical change to Vietnam’s economy.

Solar boom

After China and India, Vietnam has the world’s third-largest pipeline of new coal power projects.

But at COP27 this week, G7 countries could announce billions of dollars in funding to help steer Vietnam away from fossil fuels and the country could attract billions more in clean energy investment as part of the Just Energy Transition Partnership.

The rise of solar energy in the South-east Asian nation has also been meteoric.