Vietnam shifts gears on arms trade as it loosens ties with Russia

HANOI – Vietnam is eyeing a major defence shift as it seeks to reduce its reliance on Russian arms and launch a push to export locally made weapons, with possible buyers in Africa, Asia – and potentially even Moscow.

Vietnam is one of the world’s 20 biggest buyers of weapons amid on-and-off tensions with China, with an annual budget for arms imports estimated at about US$1 billion (S$1.36 billion) and set to grow, according to GlobalData, a provider of military procurement intelligence.

Most of that money has historically gone to Russia, which was for decades Vietnam’s main supplier of weapons and defence systems. That made Vietnam one of the top buyers of Russian arms, according to data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (Sipri), which tracks global military expenditures.

But that is changing as Vietnam strives to become more self-sufficient, obtain advanced gear that Russia can’t provide, and faces Western pressure to reduce arms purchases from Moscow amid its invasion of Ukraine.

Instead, Vietnam is turning to suppliers from Europe, East Asia, India, Israel and the United States. It has also boosted its domestic military industry with support from Israel and other partners, and hopes to export weapons.

Professor Nguyen The Phuong, a defence researcher at Vietnam National University, said there has even been internal discussions in October about whether Vietnam should sell weapons to Russia - although no decision on that is seen as imminent.

Starting Thursday, Vietnam will host its first large-scale international arms trade fair, for which more than 170 companies from 30 countries have registered, the defence ministry said.

They include Western companies such as US defence contractor Lockheed Martin and France’s Nexter, and defence groups from Israel, India, Japan and the United Arab Emirates.

The three-day event in Hanoi will help Vietnam “diversify procurement channels and sources of technologies to produce military equipment for the country’s armies and for exports”, the ministry said in a statement in November.

Sales pitch

The country’s defence industry produces armed vehicles and light weapons, such as anti-tank rockets, grenade launchers and machine guns, Prof Phuong said.

He added that Vietnam has started to develop more high-tech systems, including drones, radars and anti-ship missiles, often in partnership with foreign firms.

Last week, the defence ministry in its official newspaper said the state-owned Z111 military firm would exhibit pistols, machine guns, assault rifles and sniper rifles at the arms fair, with the aim of exporting them.

Dozens of Vietnamese defence firms, including army-controlled Viettel, will also showcase their wares. The government and military companies do not publish data on sales.