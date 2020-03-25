Vietnam says 141 confirmed cases of coronavirus in country, no deaths

HANOI (REUTERS) - Vietnam's Health Ministry reported an additional seven coronavirus cases on Wednesday (March 25), taking the South-east Asian country's tally to 141, though it reported no deaths.

Vietnam said in mid-February that all its then 16 confirmed coronavirus cases had recovered, but it has since been battling an influx of imported cases from overseas citizens and Vietnamese citizens escaping outbreaks elsewhere.

There are 1,596 suspected cases in the country, it said, and 24,311 tests have been carried out.