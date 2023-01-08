Vietnam’s wind power push comes with environmental risks

A wind farm in Vinh Trach Dong Commune, Bac Lieu province, Vietnam. PHOTO: CHI QUOC

Le Quynh for The Straits Times

Updated
10 sec ago
Published
45 min ago
Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

BAC LIEU, Vietnam – Near the southern tip of Vietnam lies Bac Lieu province, with its entire 56km coastline dotted with wind farms. The fishing and manufacturing hub is one of Vietnam’s renewable-energy pioneers as the country tries to reduce its reliance on coal and gas.

Bac Lieu began its sustainability journey in 2016 when it turned down a planned 3,600-megawatt (MW) coal power plant. Today, it has 10 wind farms – including two under construction – that account for about 660MW of wind power capacity. Eight of these wind farms are nearshore – no more than six nautical miles (about 11km) from shore. The other two are inland. There are no offshore wind power projects planned in Bac Lieu.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top