News analysis

Vietnam’s ruling party makes leaders accountable for alleged corruption occurring under their watch

Tan Hui Yee
Indochina Bureau Chief
Vietnam's parliament in session in October 2022. Vietnam's National Assembly voted on Jan 5 to dismiss two deputy prime ministers. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
31 min ago
Published
44 min ago
BANGKOK - The fallout from Vietnam’s Covid-19 pandemic-related graft scandals came to a head on Jan 5 when its National Assembly voted to dismiss two deputy prime ministers and approve two replacements.

One of the deputy prime ministers let go was veteran diplomat and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh, who was also a member of the Communist Party of Vietnam’s politburo - a position he was also forced to vacate. The other was Mr Vu Duc Dam, who headed the country’s Covid-19 task force. Their seats were taken up by Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha and the party chief of Haiphong province, Mr Tran Luu Quang.

