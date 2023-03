HO CHI MINH CITY - Children play in the corridor of Ms Dang Tuyet Huong’s Ho Chi Minh City apartment block, where settees and motorcycles that cannot be crammed into homes clog the common areas.

The 40-year-old midwife is no exception – she places her wooden table and chairs outside her front door. Within her 49 sq m unit, she sleeps with her young daughter in a room just wide enough to fit a queen-size mattress.