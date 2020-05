HANOI (REUTERS) - Vietnam reported its first new coronavirus infection in nine days on Sunday (May 3), a British oil expert who was quarantined on arrival, the Health Ministry said.

The South-east Asian country has registered a total of 271 coronavirus cases and has reported no deaths, the ministry said in a statement.

Over 30,500 people have been quarantined, and 261,000 tests have been carried out.

