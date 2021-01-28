Vietnam reports first local Covid-19 cases since December

HANOI (BLOOMBERG) - Vietnam's ministry of health reported two new domestic virus patients, the first local cases since early December, according to its website.

A female patient in the northern province of Hai Duong, who works at Poyun, an electronic products manufacturer, had close contact with a Vietnamese woman who tested positive for the virus after arriving in Osaka, Japan, according to the ministry.

The second local patient is a male worker at the airport in Quang Ninh province, which borders Hai Duong, the ministry said. He went to a hospital after experiencing fever, cough and sore throat.

In early December, Vietnam reported its first local cases in about three months in Ho Chi Minh City tied to a patient who tested positive for the virus after leaving a quarantine facility.

Vietnam reported 1,553 Covid-19 infections, including 35 deaths, as of the morning of Jan 28, according to the health ministry.