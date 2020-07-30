Vietnam reports 9 more Covid-19 cases linked to Danang outbreak

HANOI (REUTERS) - Vietnam's health ministry on Thursday (July 30) reported nine new locally transmitted coronavirus cases linked to the recent outbreak in the central city of Danang, taking total infections to 42 since the virus resurfaced at the weekend.

Of the nine new cases, eight people are from Danang and one is from the capital Hanoi, the health ministry said a statement.

The new virus wave has spread to six Vietnamese cities and provinces in six days.

Vietnam has registered a total of 459 cases, with no deaths, the statement said. Over 81,000 people in Vietnam are currently undergoing quarantine, up from 12,000 people on Monday.