Vietnam protests China’s vessel ID stations in Paracel Islands

HANOI - Vietnam protested China’s installation of two automatic vessel identification stations in the Paracel Islands, saying it’s a violation of the South-east Asian nation’s sovereignty.

“All activities on the Paracel Islands without Vietnam’s permission violate the nation’s sovereignty and are completely invalid,” Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Pham Thu Hang said in a statement posted on its website.

The statement followed media reports about Chinese-built ship ID stations at North Reef and Bombay Reef in the Paracel Islands in the South China Sea.

This isn’t the first time that Vietnam has urged China to respect its sovereignty in the disputed South China Sea.

The South-east Asian nation has previously asked its neighbour to end tourism activities on the Paracel and Spratly islands, as well as desist from military drills in the contested waters.

Vietnam’s concerns came as the Philippines said it removed a floating barrier installed by Beijing in a disputed shoal in the South China Sea, in what’s become the latest flashpoint in the growing tensions between the two countries.

Both Vietnam and the Philippines were among a clutch of countries that have opposed China’s new official map, contending that it violates their sovereignty. BLOOMBERG