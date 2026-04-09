Vietnam proposes May roll-out of free bus rides in Ho Chi Minh City

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The cost is estimated at around $45 million for the remaining eight months of 2026.

HO CHI MINH CITY – Ho Chi Minh City is moving closer to rolling out free bus travel for all residents, with the authorities proposing a citywide fare waiver to begin as early as May .

In a submission to the municipal People’s Committee on April 6 , the Department of Construction outlined a detailed plan to exempt fares on 135 bus routes, marking a shift from a broad policy idea to a concrete implementation roadmap.

The proposal is expected to be submitted to the city People’s Council for approval in April under an expedited process.

If passed, the policy could take effect immediately from May.

Under the plan, free travel would apply to 109 subsidised routes and 26 non-subsidised routes operating within the city, while inter-provincial services would be excluded.

The cost is estimated at around 930 billion dong (S$45 million) for the remaining eight months of 2026, clarifying earlier projections of annual spending.

Officials said the scheme would be funded from the city budget, with allocations prepared in advance to ensure smooth implementation.

The initiative follows earlier direction from Mr Tran Luu Quang, the city’s party chief, who has called for stronger measures to reduce congestion and pollution by encouraging a shift towards public transport.

Beyond removing fares, the authorities said the roll-out would be designed to avoid additional administrative procedures, with oversight conducted through the city’s electronic ticketing system.

The move would mark the first time all bus passengers in HCM City are exempted from fares, expanding current policies that apply only to specific groups such as children, the elderly and people with disabilities.

Following its recent administrative expansion, the city now operates about 180 bus routes with more than 2,400 vehicles, nearly half of them electric.

Officials say improving service quality, network coverage and reliability will remain critical to ensuring the policy translates into higher ridership and reduced reliance on motorbikes. VIETNAM NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK