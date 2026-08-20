Vietnam proposes ending death penalty for six offences

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The proposal follows amendments that took effect in July 2025, which removed the death penalty for embezzlement and seven other offences.

HANOI – Vietnam’s government has proposed abolishing the death penalty for six offences, including drug trafficking and the rape of minors, as part of a revision of the country’s criminal code presented to Parliament on Aug 20, state media reported.

Public Security Minister Luong Tam Quang told the National Assembly that the draft code would retain the use of capital punishment for only four crimes – treason, murder, terrorism and the illegal production of narcotics.

“The narrowing of the scope institutionalises the party’s policy, aligns with progressive legislative trends, and enhances Vietnam’s standing in criminal judicial cooperation, extradition and mutual legal assistance,” the ministry said in a statement earlier this week.

The proposal follows amendments that took effect in July 2025, which removed the death penalty for eight offences, including embezzlement and activities aimed at overthrowing the government.

The changes spared property tycoon Truong My Lan from execution after she was convicted in a US$12 billion (S$15.26 billion) fraud case.

Under the draft law, other offences that would no longer be punishable by death include rioting, crimes against humanity and war crimes, according to online newspaper VnExpress.

The National Assembly is expected to debate the Bill in the coming weeks before bringing it to a vote at its next session, which begins in October.

If approved, the revised criminal code would take effect in March 2027, Tuoi Tre newspaper reported.

Capital punishment data is a state secret in Vietnam, and it is not known how many people are on death row in the country.

Lethal injection is the only method of execution after the abolition of firing squads in 2011. REUTERS