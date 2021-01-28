Vietnam President tipped for party chief re-election

HANOI • Mr Nguyen Phu Trong, Vietnam's ruling Communist Party chief and architect of the country's anti-corruption campaign, has been nominated for a rare third term, a party official said, according to several state media articles that were published yesterday then subsequently amended, removing the comments.

On Monday, more than 1,600 party delegates began nine days of meetings, mostly behind closed doors, at a five-yearly congress, during which a new leadership team will be picked to bolster Vietnam's ongoing economic success - and the legitimacy of the party's rule.

Mr Trong, 76, who is also Vietnam's president, had been widely tipped to continue as party chief despite health issues and old age - which should technically disqualify him for the position, although "special case" exceptions are granted.

The articles all quoted delegate Hau A Lenh, a member of the party's Central Committee, and were published and later amended to remove references to Mr Trong's nomination.

The Communist Party retains tight control over the media in Vietnam and the names of candidates for leadership posts were last month officially declared top secret.

Mr Lenh was quoted by state-run Tien Phong newspaper as saying there were age limits of 60 and 65 for re-elected members of the Central Committee and Politburo respectively.

"The General Secretary and President is one of the over-age nominees and a special case," Mr Lenh said, in comments that were later removed.

It was not immediately clear whether there were other nominations for the general secretary post and the party has made no official announcement.

Reuters could not immediately reach Mr Lenh. Two party officials declined to comment when asked about Mr Trong's reported nomination.

Vietnam has no paramount ruler and is officially led by four "pillars": the chief of its Communist Party, a president, a prime minister and the National Assembly chair.

While ascent to the highest levels of Vietnamese politics is governed by party regulations, in reality the highly secretive process revolves around building consensus and vying for control of the powerful, decision-making Politburo.

That means exceptions to rules are often granted - especially if consensus on the top candidates cannot be reached.

REUTERS

