Vietnam, Philippines raised to World Bank’s upper-middle-income status

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All five of the major South-east Asian economies – which include Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand – are now at the upper-middle-income tier and above.

MANILA – The World Bank has elevated Vietnam and the Philippines to upper-middle-income status after years of brisk of economic expansion, potentially bolstering investor confidence in the two nations.

All five of the major South-east Asian economies – which include Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand – are now at the upper-middle-income tier and above, according to a release from the World Bank on July 1.

Vietnam had been categorised as lower-middle-income since 2009, while the Philippines had been there since the late 1980s, the data showed.

The World Bank cited Vietnam’s export-led growth model and the Philippines’ broad-based expansion “reflecting gains across all major industries, not a single sector boom, but an economywide shift”.

Their gross national income per capita reached US$4,970 (S$6,435) and US$4,850 in 2025 respectively, exceeding the World Bank’s US$4,636 threshold for the category.

“Despite global and domestic shocks, we have relentlessly pursued inclusive growth, strengthened fundamentals, and remained on track with our development agenda,” Philippine Economic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said in a statement.

Vietnam, one of Asia’s fastest-growing economies, is targeting annual double-digit growth in 2026, fuelled in part by a spate of business-friendly reforms and a massive infrastructure investment drive.

The Philippines, however, faces a trickier path ahead. It cut its economic growth targets from 2026 through 2030 due to the Middle East tensions and an intense El Nino weather event.

Other countries that moved to upper-middle-income category are Jordan, Micronesia and Sri Lanka. Togo was reclassified to lower-middle-income from low-income . The share of economies classified as low-income has declined to 11 per cent from 30 per cent since 1987, the World Bank said.

Financing impact

As upper-middle-income nations, though, governments may get more limited access to development funding. The Philippines, for example, gets loans that carry below-market interest rates to help finance infrastructure, disaster recovery and social programmes.

“The main point is, the more you go up the ladder of their classification means you are more self-sufficient and able to supply your own needs and resources as a nation, including the fiscal part,” said Ruben Carlo Asuncion, chief economist at Union Bank of the Philippines.

Balisacan said that while some concessional Official Development Assistance may decline over time, the “gains from stronger fundamentals and improved market access are expected to outweigh these adjustments”.

He said the new classification does not diminish the Philippines’ ongoing challenges, as income disparities persist and many still face economic difficulties. Bloomberg