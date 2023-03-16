Vietnam looks to ease visa requirements to woo more tourists

HANOI – Vietnam’s Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh ordered officials to relax some visa requirements to help the South-east Asian country attract more foreign tourists.

Difficulties of obtaining tourist visas have been a major reason the nation has struggled post-pandemic to woo international travellers back, according to local media.

In 2022, less than 3.7 million foreign travellers visited the country known for inviting street food, a long coastline dotted with beaches and the Unesco World Heritage Site Halong Bay.

Mr Chinh on Wednesday instructed his Cabinet to amend policies on immigration procedures, such as offering more visa waivers, increasing the length of stays for foreign tourists with reasonable fees and expanding the country’s e-visa programme, according to the government’s website.

Vietnam has granted visa waivers to visitors from 13 nations – 11 in Europe and two in Asia – who can stay in the country for up to 15 days. Visitors from Singapore can stay in Vietnam for up to 30 days without a tourist visa.

Visitors from nine Asean nations can stay in the country visa-free for as long as 30 days.

Vietnam currently offers e-visas to 80 nations, the immigration department said.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism says a more relaxed visa policy is key to drawing more international tourists.

At a tourism conference on Wednesday, local tourist firms proposed increasing the length of stay to as much as 45 days, state media reported.

Vietnam’s target is to attract eight million foreign tourists in 2023. In 2019, the country reported a record of more than 18 million international tourists. BLOOMBERG