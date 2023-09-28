Vietnam jails environmental activist for 3 years for tax fraud: Reports

Hoang Thi Minh Hong was the director of an environmental advocacy group that she started in 2013 and ran until 2022. PHOTO: HONG HOANG/FACEBOOK
Updated
36 sec ago
Published
37 sec ago

HANOI - A Vietnamese court on Thursday sentenced an environmental activist to three years in prison on charges of tax fraud, state media reported.

Hoang Thi Minh Hong, director of an environmental advocacy group that she started in 2013 and ran until 2022, was convicted of tax evasion in a one-day trial in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam’s business hub, according to Thanh Nien newspaper.

The conviction came just two weeks after a visit by US President Joe Biden during which multiple joint initiatives were announced, including on protecting human rights.

Hong was accused of dodging tax payments worth 6.7 billion dong (S$376,000) during the 2012 to 2022 period, the newspaper cited the indictment as saying.

“This conviction is a total fraud, nobody should be fooled by it,” said Mr Ben Swanton, co-director of The 88 Project charity.

“This is yet another example of the law being weaponised to persecute climate activists who are fighting to save the planet,” he added.

Hong’s lawyers could not be reached for comment. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Vietnam jails high-profile environmentalist on tax evasion
Vietnam detains climate activist accused of tax evasion: Rights groups

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top