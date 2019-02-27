Vietnam issues 300 silver coins for Trump-Kim summit

HANOI (XINHUA) - Vietnam on Wednesday (Feb 27) issued 300 coins made of pure silver to welcome the second summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and United States President Donald Trump.

Related Story Sign up for Asian Insider newsletter

One side of the coin has images of a dove, an olive branch and national flags of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and the United States, and the words "World Peace", while the other side has an image of a lotus. The Democratic People's Republic of Korea is the North's official name.

The Vietnam Philately Company, which makes the coins, said each costs 500,000 Vietnamese dong (S$29).

Vietnam also issued a set of postage stamps to welcome the summit which is taking place on Wednesday and Thursday in Hanoi.