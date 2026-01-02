Vietnam introduces tougher penalties on e-cigarette and heated tobacco use

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Users of e-cigarettes or heated tobacco products can now be fined between three million dong and five million dong

– Vietnam’s government has tightened restrictions on electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes) and heated tobacco products, introducing fines of up to 10 million dong (S$490) for individuals that allow others to use these products on their premises.

Under the newly issued Decree 371, users of e-cigarettes or heated tobacco products can now be fined between three million dong and five million dong, with the authorities also empowered to confiscate and destroy the offending products.

The regulations go further by targeting those who provide space for such activity.

Anyone found to be harbouring others who use e-cigarettes or heated tobacco at locations under their ownership or management may face fines ranging from five million dong to 10 million dong.

The fines apply to individuals, while organisations face penalties twice as high, reaching up to 20 million dong for violations involving the provision of premises.

Electronic cigarettes are described as devices that heat liquids – whether or not they contain nicotine – to create inhalable aerosol, while heated tobacco products are defined as devices that heat specially processed tobacco without combustion.

Officials framed the measures as a tightening of oversight at a time when alternative tobacco products are spreading rapidly, particularly among young people, posing emerging risks to public health. VIETNAM NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK