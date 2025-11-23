Vietnam flood death toll rises to 90: Environment Ministry

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

– The death toll from major flooding in Vietnam has risen to 90, with 12 more people missing, the Environment Ministry said on Nov 23 after days of heavy rain and landslides.

Relentless rain has lashed south-central Vietnam since late October and popular holiday destinations have been hit by several rounds of flooding.

Whole sections of coastal Nha Trang city were inundated last week, while deadly landslides struck highland passes around the Da Lat tourist hub.

In the hard-hit mountainous province of Dak Lak, 61-year-old farmer Mach Van Si said the flood waters left him and his wife stranded on their sheet-metal rooftop for two nights.

“Our neighbourhood was completely destroyed. Nothing was left. Everything was covered in mud,” he told AFP on Nov 23.

By the time they climbed a ladder to their roof, Mr Si said he was no longer scared.

“I just thought we were going to die because there was no way out,” he said.

More than 60 deaths recorded since Nov 16 were in Dak Lak, where tens of thousands of homes were inundated, the Environment Ministry said in a statement.

Four communes in Dak Lak were still flooded on Nov 23, the ministry said.

More than 80,000ha of rice and other crops across Dak Lak and four other provinces were damaged in the last week, with over 3.2 million livestock or poultry dead or washed away by flood waters.

The authorities have used helicopters to airdrop aid to communities cut off by flooding and landslides, with the government deploying tens of thousands of personnel to deliver clothing, water-purification tablets, instant noodles and other supplies to affected areas, state outlet Tuoi Tre News said.

Severe flooding in southern coastal Khanh Hoa province washed away two suspension bridges last week, leaving many households isolated, the outlet said, citing officials.

Several locations on national highways remained blocked on Nov 23 due to flooding or landslides, according to the Environment Ministry, and some sections of railways were still suspended.

More than 129,000 customers remained without electricity after more than a million were without power last week.

The Environment Ministry on Nov 23 estimated economic losses of US$343 million (S$448 million) across five provinces as a result of the floods.

Natural disasters have left 279 people dead or missing in Vietnam and caused more than US$2 billion in damage between January and October, according to the national statistics office.

The South-east Asian nation is prone to heavy rain between June and September, but scientists have identified a pattern of human-driven climate change making extreme weather more frequent and destructive. AFP