Vietnam faces public frustration over missteps in virus fight

Ho Chi Minh City, the epicentre of Vietnam's current Covid-19 outbreak, introduced what are arguably South-East Asia's toughest movement restrictions on Monday.

A 6pm to 6am curfew is in force in the city of 13 million. It was enacted one day after Ho Chi Minh City party secretary Nguyen Van Nen apologised for his administration's shortcomings, in tacit acknowledgement of the growing unhappiness about recent pandemic control measures.