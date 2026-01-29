Vietnam, EU elevate diplomatic ties as international order ‘is under threat’

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Vietnam and the EU have elevated diplomatic relations, as both sides seek to expand international partnerships.

HANOI – Vietnam and the European Union said on Jan 29 t hey elevated diplomatic relations, as both sides seek to expand international partnerships amid global disruptions.

The largely diplomatic move entails no binding commitments but carries political weight at a time when the EU and Vietnam are seeking to deepen international ties as they both face up to higher levies on their exports to the United States.

The upgrade is “a historical milestone underlining the great achievements that the two sides have made,” Vietnam’s President Luong Cuong said at the start of a meeting in Hanoi with European Council President Antonio Costa.

A free trade agreement between Vietnam and the 27-country EU entered into force in 2020.

Mr Costa, who arrived in Hanoi after the EU struck a major trade deal with India on Jan 27 , said the upgraded partnership “highlights the importance we attach to the region and to Vietnam’s growing role”.

“At a moment when the international rules-based order is under threat from multiple sides, we need to start to stand side by side as reliable and predictable partners,” Mr Costa added.

The elevation of ties to Vietnam’s highest level, the same as the United States, China and Russia, usually involves more frequent high-level meetings.

It is also expected to generate a stronger partnership, according to a joint statement adopted on J an 29 , which says the two sides will explore and deepen cooperation in multiple sectors, including defence, critical minerals, semiconductors, transport and “trusted communications infrastructure”, confirming a Reuters report on Jan 28 .

Mr Costa acknowledged different views with Vietnam, a long-time Russian partner, over the war in Ukraine and human rights.

But he added that the two countries agree on their support of multilateralism and “the principles of independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty”. REUTERS