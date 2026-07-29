Vietnam detains deputy agriculture minister in durian export probe

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Vietnamese police detained four people, including the deputy minister of agriculture and environment, on allegations of accepting bribes as part of an expanding investigation into corruption linked to durian exports to China.

Deputy minister Hoang Trung is accused of abusing his position by issuing illegal policies, including allegedly creating “sub-licences” to serve vested interests and generate “particularly large” illicit gains linked to durian exports, according to a statement on the Ministry of Public Security’s website.

Deputy head of department of crop production and plant protection Nguyen Quang Hieu was also accused of the same violations.

The alleged breaches caused “serious damage” to the legitimate rights and interests of durian growers and export businesses, resulting in “exceptionally” large losses to the state budget and “negatively” impacting the reputation of the entire Vietnamese agricultural sector, the statement said.

Two other agricultural ministry officials were also detained for allegedly falsifying official documents, police said. Trung was expelled from the Communist Party on July 28 , according to state media.

The arrests mark the latest expansion in a probe centred on certification procedures for durian shipments to China involving the Center for Testing, Certification and Quality Services under the agriculture ministry, NhoNho Technology and Thuy Fruit, according to the statement.

In 2025, news website VnExpress reported that Vietnamese police detained 8 people related to this investigation.

The Agriculture Ministry, NhoNho Technology and Thuy Fruit did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The case comes as Vietnam seeks to preserve access to the Chinese market, its largest destination for durian exports, amid heightened scrutiny over export quality and phytosanitary compliance.

During 2021-2025 period, Vietnam exported more than three million tons of fresh durian and nearly 190,000 tons of frozen durian, of which China accounted for over 95 per cent of the export volume. BLOOMBERG