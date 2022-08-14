Vietnam considers $80b high-speed railway

Vietnam is ramping up its investment in transport infrastructure to support its fast-growing economy. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
34 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago

HANOI (REUTERS) - Vietnam is considering building a high-speed railway that runs along the country's length with a possible price tag of up to US$58.7 billion (S$80.5 billion), the government said on Sunday (Aug 14).

The South-east Asian country's Transport Ministry will, next month, submit a proposal to build the 1,545km railway to the Politburo, the powerful decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party of Vietnam, the government said in a news release.

Vietnam, a regional manufacturing hub, is ramping up its investment in transport infrastructure to support its fast-growing economy.

The first two sections with a combined length of 665km and total investment of US$24.7 billion would be open to traffic by 2032, the government said, adding that the entire project would be completed by 2045 to 2050.

More On This Topic
Motorbike-clogged Hanoi rolls out first urban railway
S'pore firms tap Vietnam's demand for smart city solutions

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top