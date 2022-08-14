Vietnam considers $80b high-speed railway

HANOI (REUTERS) - Vietnam is considering building a high-speed railway that runs along the country's length with a possible price tag of up to US$58.7 billion (S$80.5 billion), the government said on Sunday (Aug 14).

The South-east Asian country's Transport Ministry will, next month, submit a proposal to build the 1,545km railway to the Politburo, the powerful decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party of Vietnam, the government said in a news release.

Vietnam, a regional manufacturing hub, is ramping up its investment in transport infrastructure to support its fast-growing economy.

The first two sections with a combined length of 665km and total investment of US$24.7 billion would be open to traffic by 2032, the government said, adding that the entire project would be completed by 2045 to 2050.