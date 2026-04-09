Vietnam braces itself for extreme heat as forecasters warn of worsening conditions

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Motorbike riders in Hue City wear sun-protective gear as they travel along Tran Hung Dao Street amid the intense heatwave.

HANOI – A prolonged spell of extreme heat is sweeping across much of Vietnam, with temperatures climbing above 40 deg C in parts of the central region and forecasters warning of heightened risks to public health, energy demand and wildfire outbreaks.

The heatwave has been driven by a persistent low-pressure system over the country’s west, combined with a strong foehn wind effect that has intensified conditions across the central provinces and cities in recent days, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

From April 6 to 8, temperatures from Nghe An to Quang Tri surged to around 40 deg C, with some localities exceeding 41 deg C. Tay Hieu Ward in Nghe An recorded 41.9 deg C, while Con Cuong Commune reached 41.3 deg C.

The heat has not been confined to the central belt. In the north-western region, temperatures have hovered between 36 and 38 deg C, with peaks above 39 deg C recorded in areas such as Muong Te in Lai Chau and Phu Yen in Son La.

Meanwhile, the Central Highlands and southern regions have seen widespread heat of between 35 deg C to 37 deg C.

Forecasters say the current pattern is unlikely to ease immediately. The western low-pressure system remains active, while a subtropical high-pressure ridge continues to dominate the south, locking in stable, hot conditions.

From April 9 to 13, the north-west is expected to endure another stretch of intense heat, with temperatures ranging from 36 to 39 deg C and locally higher.

In the Red River Delta, hot conditions are forecast to expand from April 10, with daytime highs of between 35 deg C to 37 deg C.

A forest fire prevention drill at Bu Gia Map National Park in the southern province of Dong Nai, as prolonged extreme heat heightens wildfire risks to red alert levels. PHOTO: VIETNAM NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

The central region is set to bear the brunt. From Thanh Hoa to Da Nang, and parts of Quang Ngai and Gia Lai, temperatures of between 36 deg C to 39 deg C are expected through April 14.

In the corridor from Nghe An to Hue, conditions may become particularly severe, with highs of approximately 40 deg C and isolated areas exceeding 41 deg C.

The Central Highlands and the south are also expected to remain under widespread heat, with temperatures holding steady at between 35 deg C to 37 deg C over the same period.

Forecasters have classified the heat risk at level 1 across most regions, rising to level 2 in central provinces and cities from Nghe An to Hue – a threshold reached when temperatures exceed 37 deg C for several consecutive days across a broad area.

At this level, forecasters say, heat begins to have clear impacts on public health and daily economic activity.

“The assessment also takes into account low humidity, the foehn wind effect and the duration of the heatwave,” said Dr Mai Van Khiem, director of the centre.

“After April 14, temperatures are expected to gradually ease.”

Looking further ahead, April is expected to bring above-average temperatures nationwide, with the north and central provinces forecast to run around 1.5 deg C to 2.5 deg C higher than seasonal norms. Other regions are likely to be between 0.5 deg C and 1.5 deg C warmer than usual.

Heatwaves are projected to intensify from May, particularly in the north and central regions, peaking during the summer months through August before easing from September.

Overall, 2026 is expected to see more frequent and more severe heat events than in 2025.

Experts warn that prolonged high temperatures, coupled with dry winds, could sharply increase electricity demand, raising the risk of fires in residential areas and forests.

“Extended exposure to extreme heat also heightens the danger of dehydration and heat exhaustion, particularly among vulnerable groups”, an expert said. VIETNAM NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK