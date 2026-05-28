Vietnam authorities charge driver in Ha Giang Loop crash that killed British teen

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Vietnamese police on May 28 said criminal proceedings had been launched against Sung Seo Chinh (in black shirt).

– Police in the northern mountainous province of Tuyen Quang in Vietnam have prosecuted a local motorbike driver in connection with a traffic accident that killed a British tourist earlier in 2026 while on the Ha Giang Loop tour.

The case drew widespread attention after the victim’s family agreed to donate her organs to save others in Vietnam.

The Investigation Police Agency under the Tuyen Quang Provincial Police on May 28 said criminal proceedings had been launched against Sung Seo Chinh – born in 1984, a resident of Khau Meng hamlet, Thuan Hoa Commune – for allegedly violating road traffic regulations under Article 260 of the Penal Code.

According to investigators, the accident occurred on March 29 along National Highway 4C in Thuan Hoa Commune, on the route through the Dong Van Karst Plateau, one of northern Vietnam’s most popular destinations among foreign backpackers and adventure travellers for its winding, treacherous roads amid spectacular mountain views.

The police said Chinh was riding a motorbike carrying British national Orla Sabina Wates, 19, from London, as a passenger while touring the area. For the Ha Giang Loop tour, pillion riding, or “easy riding” is usually picked for tourists who do not know how to ride a motorbike or have limited experience.

At around Km11+410 in Hoa Bac Hamlet, he allegedly failed to pay sufficient attention to the road and did not maintain a safe distance from a motorbike travelling ahead in the same direction.

His vehicle reportedly collided with the motorbike in front before crashing into an oncoming lorry.

Ms Wates suffered critical injuries and later died despite emergency treatment.

The authorities said the investigation into the crash is continuing in accordance with Vietnamese law.

The incident made headlines in Vietnam and across the world after the Wates family decided to donate her organs following the fatal incident. Doctors at Viet Duc Friendship Hospital in Hanoi confirmed that her donated organs helped save three critically ill patients awaiting transplants.

The Dong Van Karst Plateau, recognised by UNESCO as a Global Geopark, attracts large numbers of domestic and international tourists each year for its dramatic mountain passes and ethnic minority culture.

However, the winding roads and steep terrain in the region have also long posed traffic safety risks, particularly for inexperienced riders and visitors unfamiliar with local conditions.

In the aftermath of Ms Wates’ death, the authorities in Tuyen Quang Province announced stricter inspections and enforcement measures targeting tour operators, rental services and foreign riders along the route through the Dong Van Karst Plateau.

Officials said they would tighten checks on licences, vehicle conditions and tour operations while reviewing dangerous road sections and traffic infrastructure shortcomings on the mountainous roads. VIETNAM NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK