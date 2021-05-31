Vietnam asks Samsung, other firms to find Covid-19 vaccines for workers

HANOI (BLOOMBERG) - Vietnam is asking South Korean electronics manufacturer Samsung Electronics and other foreign companies to find Covid-19 vaccines for their workers as the nation grapples with a virus surge, the government website reported.

"The government is encouraging companies to find Covid-19 vaccines for their workers," Bui Hoang Mai, head of the industrial park management board in the northern province of Bac Ninh, where Samsung operates factories making its smartphones, said by phone.

Authorities in Bac Ninh have ordered factories to set up on-site sleeping arrangements for workers and put in place other procedures to enable operations to continue while containing the virus.

In nearby Bac Giang province, home to Apple Inc. and Samsung suppliers, officials are working to help factories reopen after they were shuttered during the closure of four industrial parks.

The health ministry has sent 200,000 vaccine doses each for Bac Ninh and Bac Giang workers to be administered within a week, according to the ministry's website.

More than one million people in Vietnam, or about one per cent of the nation's population, have received at least a first vaccine dose, while just over 28,500 were fully vaccinated, according to the health ministry.

Vietnam has reported more than 4,000 local virus cases from April 27 out of a total 7,168 patients and 47 deaths, according to the health ministry.