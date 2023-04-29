Vietnam arrests 65 for smuggling drugs in toothpaste tubes

The Vietnamese authorities have arrested 65 people for smuggling 50kg of drugs into the country.

Some of the drugs were hidden in toothpaste tubes, according to a report by the BBC.

The arrests follow similar detentions of four Vietnam Airlines cabin crew members in March.

They were found to be carrying toothpaste tubes in their carry-on bags after a flight from Paris to Ho Chi Minh City.

The flight crew had said they were hired to transport the toothpaste, which amounted to around 60kg in weight. But they said that they did not know the tubes contained drugs.

Investigators said the four women were currently out on bail.