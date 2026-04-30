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Videogame platform Roblox rolls out measures to comply with Indonesia’s social media curbs

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There are 45 million Roblox users in Indonesia where 23 million of it are under 16, the platform's vice-president said.

There are 45 million Roblox users in Indonesia where 23 million of it are under 16, the platform's vice-president said.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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JAKARTA – Videogame platform Roblox has started implementing several measures to comply with Indonesia’s social media curbs for players under 16, the country’s communications minister said on April 30.

Here are some key information about the measures.

The first measure is age verification through facial scanning for all under 16 Roblox users in Indonesia, minister Meutya Hafid told reporters.

Age verification is obliged, otherwise, the chat feature will automatically be turned off by the platform, she added.

The platform will also enable screen time feature for the parents, she said.

“These are amongst the most strict protections that we are offering anywhere in the world. This is happening in Indonesia,” Ms Nicky Jackson Colaco, Roblox’s vice-president and the global head of Public Policy, told reporters in the same press conference.

Ms Nicky said Roblox will launch Roblox Kids for ages 5 to 12 with no chat features and Roblox Select for ages 13 to 15 with chat features limited only for family and friends.

Under the policy, Roblox will automatically begin moving the 23 million accounts of under 16 Indonesian users into either Roblox Kids or Roblox select, Ms Nicky said.

There are 45 million Roblox users in Indonesia where 23 million of it are under 16, Ms Nicky said.

Roblox has 151.5 million daily active users, the company website showed

Indonesia in March issued a regulation which requires social media companies with platforms it deems high-risk to deactivate accounts belonging to children under 16. REUTERS

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