Straitstimes.com header logo

Video of Pakistani detainee escaping from Malaysian jail during transfer goes viral

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

The 30-second clip showed the Pakistani man breaking away from a line of inmates getting down from the back of a truck.

A 30-second clip shows a Pakistani man breaking away from a line of inmates as they got down from the back of a truck.

PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Google Preferred Source badge

PETALING JAYA A video of a remand prisoner making a great escape during a transfer from Sungai Buloh Prison in Malaysia is making rounds on social media.

The 30-second clip shows the Pakistani man breaking away from a line of inmates as they got down from the back of a truck.

Dressed in the orange remand uniform, he glanced around as he exited the vehicle and took off immediately.

Four police officers were in the vicinity, and two officers chased after him while the rest stayed by the truck to report the incident.

On April 11, The Star reported that Sungai Buloh officer-in-charge Mohd Hafiz Muhammad Nor said in a statement that Malaysia’s borders are on alert amid the escape.

The man, identified as Muhammad Hassan, 24, is facing several charges, including under Section 377C (intercourse against the order of nature) and Section 392 (robbery) of the Penal Code, as well as immigration-related offences.

“Authorities responsible for guarding the country’s border entry points have been notified to remain vigilant and tighten inspections in case the escapee attempts to flee abroad,” Superintendent Hafiz said.

“Police assure that public safety remains under control. However, members of the public are advised to stay alert and not take matters lightly.”

Supt Hafiz said the public should not speculate on the issue as it could disrupt public order. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

More on this topic
France catches second escapee in bed sheet prison break 
Two break out of French jail in ‘old-fashioned saw blades’, bed sheets escape
See more on

Malaysia

Prisons

Police

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.