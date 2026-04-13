Video of Pakistani detainee escaping from Malaysian jail during transfer goes viral

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A 30-second clip shows a Pakistani man breaking away from a line of inmates as they got down from the back of a truck.

– A video of a remand prisoner making a great escape during a transfer from Sungai Buloh Prison in Malaysia is making rounds on social media.

The 30-second clip shows the Pakistani man breaking away from a line of inmates as they got down from the back of a truck.

Dressed in the orange remand uniform, he glanced around as he exited the vehicle and took off immediately.

Four police officers were in the vicinity, and two officers chased after him while the rest stayed by the truck to report the incident.

On April 11, The Star reported that Sungai Buloh officer-in-charge Mohd Hafiz Muhammad Nor said in a statement that Malaysia’s borders are on alert amid the escape.

The man, identified as Muhammad Hassan, 24, is facing several charges, including under Section 377C (intercourse against the order of nature) and Section 392 (robbery) of the Penal Code, as well as immigration-related offences.

“Authorities responsible for guarding the country’s border entry points have been notified to remain vigilant and tighten inspections in case the escapee attempts to flee abroad,” Superintendent Hafiz said.

“Police assure that public safety remains under control. However, members of the public are advised to stay alert and not take matters lightly.”

Supt Hafiz said the public should not speculate on the issue as it could disrupt public order. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK