Video of Malaysia ex-PM Najib not using MySejahtera app being investigated

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysian police are investigating a video showing former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak not adhering to the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) at a restaurant in Bukit Bintang.

"All individuals involved in this case will be called up to the Dang Wangi police headquarters to have their statements recorded soon.

"The investigation paper will be handed over to the Deputy Public Prosecutor once the investigation has been completed," he said when contacted on Saturday (March 20).

He also urged the public to comply with the SOP.

"Stern action in accordance with the law will be taken against violators," he added.

The video, which has since gone viral, shows that Najib did not scan the MySejahtera application, check his temperature or record his details before entering Restoran Nasi Ayam Hainam Chee Meng on Friday.

Former premier Najib Razak himself has admitted to not checking-in using his MySejahtera app on social media. In a Facebook post on Friday, Najib said he would pay the fine and called for no double-standards.

Najib said that he normally adhered to all SOPs in all his activities and movement.

"It's okay. I ask the authority to issue me a fine for this unintended offence. The compound for failure to check-in on the MySejahtera app was announced as RM1,500 two days ago. (If) I pay within seven days for the early bird 50% discount, it will be RM750. I will voluntarily pay the fine for my mistake. There should be no double-standard," he said, adding that he still goes for periodic Covid-19 tests and all had been negative so far.

Najib also clarified about accompanying security personnel, saying this followed the arrangement for former prime ministers and was given to him by the Perikatan Nasional government several months ago.

"No more, no less, no special treatment. Ask PM7 or PM7i. He also gets it," he said, referring to the seventh prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who was also interim prime minister briefly after the Pakatan Harapan government collapsed.

Dang Wang OCPD Asst Comm Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said that the police have already started the investigation into the matter.