Video of Jakarta neighbours arguing over smell of pork cooking goes viral

JAKARTA (THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A video clip posted on Twitter showing two neighbours arguing in the street over the smell of pork cooking has gone viral in Indonesia.

The video clip shows the two men arguing in the street surrounded by a small group of people in a residential area in Cengkareng, West Jakarta.

In the clip, a man who has been identified as Kuswanto is seen scolding his neighbour, Doni Pranata, for cooking pork and letting the smell enter his house.

"(You are cooking) pork, right? Don't cook it here!" Kuswanto is heard saying in the clip.

In response, Doni says in a relatively calm tone that there is no law that prohibits him from cooking in his own house: "You don't have any right to intervene in what your neighbour cooks."

The video, which was posted on Feb 13, has gained 238,000 views so far.

Some of the onlookers appear to be siding with Kuswanto, while others sympathise with Doni.

West Cengkareng subdistrict head Boy Raya confirmed the incident, saying that Doni had cooked the pork dish to sell later.

"Meanwhile, Pak Kuswanto's house is right in front of Pak Doni's, and he was bothered by the (smell)," Boy said as quoted by kompas.com.

Boy also confirmed that no regulations existed that banned residents from cooking pork, but that Doni had agreed to install a vent so the smells from his kitchen would not escape and affect his neighbours.

The two neighbours have signed an agreement, under which Doni must install the vent by the end of the month.