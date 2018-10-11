Video of 'Datuk' hitting carpark attendant in Malaysia goes viral

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A video of a man seen berating and hitting an attendant at a carpark booth has gone viral on social media.

According to the text that accompanied the 1.18-minute video, the incident happened at a carpark office at a five-star hotel in Kuala Lumpur on Sept 18.

"The poor staff (sic) had to undergo this treatment from this guy just because he thinks he is a Datuk or something like that.

"I am sure a police report must have been made but no action has been taken to date. Please viral (sic) this so this mad culprit is brought to justice," the text read.

The man in the video was seen to be very agitated at the car park attendant, gesturing angrily before entering the booth, where he then shoves a chair at the employee and even hits out at him.

However, it is not known what led to the argument as the video had no audio.

Facebook users said the man involved in hitting the staff was a "Datuk" and a director of a local telecommunications company.

Users also suggested that it happened at a certain Kuala Lumpur hotel, but a spokesperson for the hotel told The Star that they could not confirm if the incident happened at their premises.

"We can't confirm that this is indeed here … There have not been any allegations made that I am aware of. If there are any allegations made, we will investigate," the spokesperson said.