Victoria's Secret pays $11.4m settlement to sacked Thai workers

BANGKOK (AFP) - Over a thousand sacked Thai garment workers who made bras for a factory supplying lingerie giant Victoria's Secret have received a landmark US$8.3 million (S$11.4 million) settlement, labour rights activists said on Saturday (May 28).

Brilliant Alliance Thai closed down its Samut Prakan factory in March 2021 after going bankrupt.

But the 1,250 laid-off workers - many of whom had worked at the factory for over a decade - did not receive severance payouts mandated under Thai law.

The factory also produced underwear for plus-size American brands Lane Bryant and Torrid, owned by Sycamore Partners - but only Victoria's Secret contributed to the settlement via a loan arrangement with the factory's owners.

Victoria's Secret confirmed in a statement that an agreement had been reached, but it did not mention the amount involved.

"Over several months we had been in active communication with the factory owners to facilitate a resolution," the company said.

"We regret they were not ultimately in a position to conclude this matter on their own so to ensure the workers received their full severance amounts owed, Victoria's Secret agreed to advance the severance funds to the factory owners," it added.

Sycamore Partners did not respond to a request for comment from AFP.

The agreement is the largest-ever wage theft settlement at an individual garment factory, the international workers rights group Solidarity Centre said.

"I think it's extremely unprecedented and represents a new model - the scale of severance and interest paid on it... as well as direct engagement by the brand," Solidarity Centre Thailand country director David Welsh told AFP.

"It eliminates the fiction that multinational brands are passive investors," he said.

"We want more brands to do the same because sadly this will not be the last of its kind - there will be many, many more cases."

For the past year, sacked workers and Thai union representatives have protested outside Government House in Bangkok calling for their pay.