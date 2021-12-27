Victims claim no help came a week after floods in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR - A week after a series of deadly floods swept most of Peninsular Malaysia, some victims claim they have yet to receive aid.

Laksa seller Rohkiah Abdul Aziz said she and her husband Rashdan Iswandi, as well as their neighbours, were turned away by officers at a relief camp in Selangor when they went there to get hot meals and some necessities. They were told that the items were only for those living in a specific area.

"They told us to wait for help in our area. They would not budge even after we had waited for leftovers or unclaimed food. So we went back (home in Kampung Kubu Gajah in Sungai Buloh)," she was quoted as saying by news website Free Malaysia Today on Monday (Dec 27).

"Not even one government agency or lawmaker has come to help. We feel like refugees in a camp," she said.

Madam Rohkiah added that to be eligible for aid, you had to fill up three forms - one to the district officer, one to the assemblyman's service centre and one to the Islamic tithe authority.

"All the forms were filled on Dec 20... but it's been a week and we haven't heard from anyone," she said.

Selangor was one of the worst-hit areas in the country's heaviest rainfall in the past 100 years.

As at Monday (Dec 27), 48 people have died due to the floods while five were still missing.

In total, 22,573 people took shelter on Monday, down from 35,076 on Sunday.

Although there are now fewer evacuees in relief centres across five states - Selangor, Kelantan, Pahang, Melaka and Negeri Sembilan - many are bracing for the possibility of a second wave of floods.

A special task force has been set up to improve coordination, including in providing assistance to flood victims and in preparing for more floods.

"I call on the relevant agencies and departments that manage cash assistance to simplify the process and eliminate the bureaucratic red tape. They (flood victims) are already in hardship, do not inconvenience them," Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob told reporters on Sunday.